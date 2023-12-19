Man United loanee with January break clause wanted by Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United may be forced to bid farewell to Sergio Reguilon.

The full-back joined the Red Devils from Spurs, on loan, until the end of the season. However, according to a recent report from Sky Sports’ Patrick Berger, the Spanish defender could leave Old Trafford ahead of time.

And that’s because the 27-year-old’s deal with United has a six-month break clause; meaning his stay can be cut short during the January transfer window.

Consequently, after welcoming Luke Shaw back from injury and Reguilon slipping back down in Erik Ten Hag’s pecking order, the Spurs full-back is a candidate to depart.

Berger claims Borussia Dortmund have been long-time admirers of Reguilon and now have plans to sign him after making him their ‘top winter target’.

Since joining United in the summer, Reguilon, who will be out of contract with Spurs in 2025, has featured in 10 games, in all competitions, but has yet to score or register an assist.