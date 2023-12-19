Manchester United’s plans to strengthen up front this January will likely depend on whether or not they are able to sell Anthony Martial, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have not had the best start to the season, and could do with making changes to their squad this winter, though it won’t be easy after so much big spending during the summer, with high-profile signings like Andre Onana, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat yet to have the desired impact.

According to Romano as he spoke to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Man Utd’s main focus for now is a defender, though it could also be that Erik ten Hag will get the chance to make changes to his midfield and attack.

However, it seems these positions are less clear cut, and signing a new striker in particular will likely hinge on whether or not Martial leaves Old Trafford, according to Romano.

“There have been reports that Ten Hag wants three signings – a centre-back, midfielder, and a striker,” Romano said.

“My information on a defender has been there for some time, it’s nothing new. Midfield is not something guaranteed yet, and the same for the striker, which will largely depend on whether or not Anthony Martial leaves.”

It remains to be seen if MUFC would easily find any suitors for Martial, who has been out of form for some time now, with many fans likely to be glad to see the back of the Frenchman if he does end up moving on.