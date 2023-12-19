Man United’s 90-goal striker lambasted for ‘disgraceful’ attitude

It’s not been the best of seasons so far for Erik ten Hag and Man United, and though it’s the manager that always carries the can, sometimes the scrutiny should fall on the players.

After all, once the starting XI cross that white line, it’s down to those on the pitch to deliver upon what’s been worked on in training during the week.

For that 90 minutes, the manager’s role is largely motivational and correcting any errors that might occur. Patterns of play, finishing etc. should all have been honed before the match takes place.

The Dutchman’s strikers seem to have had a problem with their finishing for large parts of the campaign, with Anthony Martial getting a real dressing down from former West Ham hit-man turned pundit, Frank McAvennie.

“He has no pass marks whatsoever,” the Scot said to Football Insider.

“He hasn’t done himself any justice. There was one time a few seasons ago when he did a good trick, but that’s all he’s done!

“I agree with Roy Keane. I see him talking about Martial and [Keane] loves Man United, but even he doesn’t like him.

“He says more or less the same as what I’m thinking – just like with Bruno Fernandes.

“There’s no fight in Martial. If he’s not going to fight for Man United at home, what chance do they have away from home?

“You can’t just be up for one game, you have to give it every game. It’s disgraceful.”

McAvennie is right in that the Frenchman hasn’t really covered himself in glory for a while now.

A pre-requisite for any Man United player is to cover every blade of grass, no matter whether goals follow or not.

In many respects, if Martial was a bit more of a workhorse, the Old Trafford faithful would perhaps be a little more forgiving of his shortcomings in front of goal.

Instead, it looks like he’ll be one of a few players that will be looking for pastures new in the new year.