Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Bundesliga striker Serhou Guirassy in recent weeks.

A report from 90 Min claims that Manchester United scouts were in attendance to watch the 27-year-old striker in action on Sunday.

VFB Stuttgart crashed to a 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Sunday and Guirassy was in action for the visitors. Representatives from Fulham and West Ham United were watching the player as well.

The striker has a £15 million release clause in his contract and he is expected to move on during the January transfer window. Manchester United need to bring in more attacking depth and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for a reasonable price.

The £15 million asking price is a bargain in today’s market and Guirassy is in a rich vein of form. The striker has 18 goals across all competitions and he could shoulder the goalscoring responsibility at Manchester United during the second half of the campaign.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is still quite young and he will need time to adapt to English football.

Meanwhile, West Ham need to bring in attacking reinforcements as well. Danny Ings has had major fitness concerns since joining the club and Michail Antonio has been largely underwhelming.

The Hammers need a reliable finisher and Guirassy would be a top-class addition for them. West Ham will look to do well in the UEFA Europa League this season and secure European qualification for the next season as well. It remains to be seen which of the two English clubs manage to get the deal done.