Manchester United make contact with Euro giants regarding 27-year-old attacker

Manchester United are keen on the Brazilian winger Raphinha and they have been in touch with Barcelona regarding a potential move.

A report from Spanish publication Sport claims that Manchester United have asked the Spanish giants regarding a potential swap deal involving Jadon Sancho and it remains to be seen whether a deal is possible in January.

Jadon Sancho has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to leave to get his career back on track. Raphinha has had a mixed spell at Barcelona and he has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen on signing the 27-year-old Brazilian winger as well.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are prepared to let the player leave in exchange for Sancho. The England international has underperformed since his move to the Premier League and he might not be an attractive prospect for them.

Barcelona will probably prefer straight cash in exchange for the Brazilian winger. Raphinha has played in the Premier League before and he could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Old Trafford if he returns to the Premier League.

Manchester United need more cutting-edge and quality in the final third and the 27-year-old will add goals, creativity and flair to the side.

Raphinha is at the peak of his powers right now and a return to the Premier League could help him get back to his best once again. He was outstanding in English football with Leeds United but he has not been able to replicate that form with Barcelona.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to pay up for the Brazilian if the Spanish giants are not keen on a swap deal.