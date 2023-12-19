Manchester United weighing up surprise striker loan transfer

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a potential transfer move for Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi on loan this January.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is under pressure at Old Trafford in this difficult season, with a lack of goals a real issue as Marcus Rashford has gone completely off the boil, while summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to settle in.

According to Football Transfers, Man Utd are now looking at Icardi as an option to come in up front on a temporary basis, and it’s easy to see why the club might view this as smart business.

The 30-year-old Argentine looks back to his best in Turkey, despite previously struggling in a spell at Paris Saint-Germain, and it may be that he still has it in him to make an impact in the Premier League over a short spell.

United may be boosted by the fact that Icardi has supposedly shown an interest in joining them in the past, according to Football Transfers, so this could be one to keep an eye on ahead of January.

Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside today that a striker signing for MUFC this winter would likely hinge on whether or not the club can find a buyer for Anthony Martial.