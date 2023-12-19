Manchester United weighing up surprise striker loan transfer

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a potential transfer move for Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi on loan this January.
Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is under pressure at Old Trafford in this difficult season, with a lack of goals a real issue as Marcus Rashford has gone completely off the boil, while summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to settle in.
According to Football Transfers, Man Utd are now looking at Icardi as an option to come in up front on a temporary basis, and it’s easy to see why the club might view this as smart business.
The 30-year-old Argentine looks back to his best in Turkey, despite previously struggling in a spell at Paris Saint-Germain, and it may be that he still has it in him to make an impact in the Premier League over a short spell.
United may be boosted by the fact that Icardi has supposedly shown an interest in joining them in the past, according to Football Transfers, so this could be one to keep an eye on ahead of January.
Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside today that a striker signing for MUFC this winter would likely hinge on whether or not the club can find a buyer for Anthony Martial.
Could be a very good stop gap measure, should have signed him earlier. However, what ManU need most are wingers to provide service to the center forward, players like Nick Williams other Icardi or Serhou would still be firing blanks and run like headless chickens.
ManU’s wingers and midfielders don’t not provide service to the the top man, their system of play is pathetic to say the least. Equally, the right and left back are very poor going forward, hence the need to urgently acquire the services of Sasha Boey if the strikers are to ship in goals.