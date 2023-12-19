“Not a good one” – Liverpool manager confirms winger set for lengthy spell on sidelines following knee surgery

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has confirmed that youngster Ben Doak is set for a long spell on the sidelines as the winger requires knee surgery.

The Scottish star has torn his lateral meniscus and the problem will not get fixed unless the 18-year-old goes under the knife, which is a huge blow for the Liverpool star.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Liverpool taking on West Ham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, Lijnders said via Paul Joyce: “That’s not a good one. He teared his lateral meniscus, which needs surgery.”

Doak has played five times for the Reds this season and would have received more minutes throughout the rest of the campaign. It is uncertain as of now when the Scottish star will return but hopefully it is before the season concludes.

Lijnders also stated that Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota are not ready to return to action, with the former set to miss the Reds’ upcoming matches with Arsenal and Burnley.

Ryan Gravenberch is fit to play on Wednesday following a scare during Sunday’s clash with Man United and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to get more players back soon as a crucial period of the season lies ahead for the Merseyside club.