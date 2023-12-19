Nottingham Forest are set to sack Steve Cooper.

Despite signing a new deal last season, the 44-year-old is reportedly on the verge of being dismissed from his role.

And according to recent reports, including one from The Times, former Wolves and Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is the leading candidate to take charge.

Irrespective of what happens with Cooper, the Welshman, after winning the side promotion back to the Premier League 18 months ago, will go down in the club’s history as a legend.

It has been Forest’s disappointing league form that sees the Pontypridd-born tactician under fire though.

Winning just three of their first 17 Premier League games, Forest sit just above the relegation zone; four points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town.

As for Espirito Santo, the Portuguese manager has been out of work since he was dismissed from his role with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad at the start of November. However, should these reports be believed, the 49-year-old could be heading back to the Premier League sooner rather than later.