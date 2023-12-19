“One of the biggest threats” – Aguero tips very surprising pretenders to Man City’s throne

Sergio Aguero’s name is writ large in the Manchester City history books.

Just as those of a certain age still worship the likes of Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee and Francis Lee despite it being some 50 years since they played for the club, Aguero’s name will forever be remembered for that epic Premier League winning goal and everything that came afterwards in terms of success.

The Argentinian might want to keep a low profile if he’s anywhere near the blue half of Manchester, however.

That’s because, as he told Stake.com (h/t Goal), he has tipped arch rivals, Manchester United, to be one of the biggest threats to Man City being able to retain their Premier League crown.

Surely he has to be on a wind up because the Red Devils look anything but title contenders this season.

So far, having played 17 matches, Erik ten Hag’s side have already lost seven and are the only team out of the top seven that have a negative goal difference (-3). To put that into perspective, Tottenham are the next worst in terms of goal difference, and they have +12.

“You can never sleep on Man United at this stage of the season,” Aguero said.

“They are one of the biggest threats to Man City’s Premier League title. I also think Tottenham are title contenders, who have improved a lot under Ange Postecoglou.

“Even despite their ups and downs, Newcastle are also in with a chance of the title as they always put up a fight.”

Perhaps with Sir Jim Ratcliffe coming in and a few exceptional buys in the transfer window, United could turn things around in the second half of the season, however, it would take an incredible turn of events to see them even coming up on the rails in the latter half of the season.