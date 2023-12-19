Former Leeds United star Paul Robinson would love to see Joe Rodon stay at Elland Road permanently and would approve a certain swap deal if it can be done.

The centre-back is on loan from Tottenham for the current campaign and has become a regular at the heart of the defence under Daniel Farke.

The Welsh defender likely has no future at Spurs given their impressive current centre-back pairing of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, therefore, a deal could be done for the 26-year-old.

One option being suggested to bring Rodon to Leeds is a swap deal with Tottenham, which would see Willy Gnonto go the other way.

The London club reportedly have an interest in the Italian winger and the player would be happy to leave as he has not had a key role at Leeds this season.

Speaking about the Leeds duo to MOT Leeds News, Paul Robinson has said that he would love to see Rodon join the Yorkshire club permanently but is unsure if Gnonto is Spurs material.

“Joe Rodon’s been outstanding this year and regardless of what deals can be constructed I’d like to see him at the club permanently,” the former goalkeeper said.

“He’s not found his level, I think that’s unfair. At Tottenham he’s given an opportunity and he’s a good centre-half, the pace that he’s got, and he’s shown in the Championship that he’s more than capable of playing at this level.

“He’s a top player. I think he’ll do extremely well in this Leeds side, whether it’s Championship or Premier League, and as far as a deal goes for him I think it’s something that the club should and will look at.

“Whether Willy Gnonto’s involved in that you don’t know. Is Gnonto of the level that could get into that Spurs team? He’s struggling to get into the Leeds team at the moment, not doing it on a regular basis.“