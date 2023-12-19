Pochettino to get wish as Chelsea star with four assists set to stay until end of the season

Conor Gallagher is expected to stay at Chelsea until the end of the season despite the midfielder being a player the Blues are open to selling in 2024.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in 2025 and with the Premier League club having financial concerns, the England star is a player the club could make a lot of money off of.

However, Gallagher has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino this season and according to Football Insider, the new Chelsea coach wants to keep the midfield star at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues boss has been speaking about Gallagher’s future recently and has said it is not in his hands.

“It’s the club’s decision, not mine,” the Argentine coach said via Fabrizio Romano. “He is in the starting 11 in nearly all the games and is one of the captains.

“For me, he is the type of player that the club needs to have as he knows the identity of the club.”

The report says that Gallagher was told he could leave Stamford Bridge during the summer window amid interest from Tottenham and West Ham, but the midfielder wanted to stay and fight for his place.

The 23-year-old has turned his fortunes around under Pochettino ever since and as the Chelsea coach has said, the midfielder starts nearly every game for the Blues and has contributed with four assists this season.

If Chelsea do decide to sell Gallagher at the end of the season, it will only be for financial reasons, as it is clear that the player and Pochettino are happy to continue working together.