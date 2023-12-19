Chelsea handed potential boost as Robert Sanchez’s injury ‘not as bad as first feared’

Chelsea FC
Robert Sanchez could return for Chelsea earlier than expected.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion keeper, who joined the Blues in the summer for a reported £25 million (Sky Sports), picked up an injury during his side’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United last weekend.

The 26-year-old is set to miss several key games over the festive period. Speaking recently about his number one’s untimely injury, Mauricio Pochettino, as quoted by the Standard, said: “It is an injury that’s going to be for a few weeks, I don’t know if two, three, four, five or six.

“We will assess day-by-day to know how to follow it. His recovery will depend on him and the reaction of his knee and it is difficult to say in two or three weeks but we hope [he is back] as soon as possible.”

However, despite the Argentine’s worrying update, according to Football Insider, there is hope the shot-stopper will be back and fighting fit early next month.

The outlet claims to have spoken to a source who confirmed the Spanish goalkeeper’s recent injury is ‘not as bad as first feared’.

During his first four months in London, Sanchez, whose deal runs until 2030, has kept five clean sheets in 19 games in all competitions.

