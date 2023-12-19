Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano comments on star linked with Man United and Arsenal transfer

Fabrizio Romano has discussed the transfer rumours surrounding Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey and links with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that, despite some interest from clubs amid links with Man Utd and Arsenal, he’s not aware of anything ever getting particularly serious or concrete on that front.

Boey looks an impressive young talent who could earn himself a move soon, but it’s not necessarily the case that interest from United and Arsenal is as strong as has been reported by some outlets.

Romano has earned a reputation for being one of the most reliable transfer journalists in football, and he’s not one for speculating on a story unless he’s sure about it, and it seems with Boey’s links to the Premier League he hasn’t had any solid information on it.

Discussing the latest stories on Boey and United, Romano said: “Sacha Boey has been linked with United, having also been reported as a target for Arsenal in the past, but I’ve never been informed of anything close or concrete. There is interest in him, of course, but it’s nothing serious yet.”

