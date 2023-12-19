Sean Dyche wants Everton to sign Leeds United attacker

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has been linked with a permanent move to Everton at the end of the season.

According to reports, Everton manager Sean Dyche is keen on signing the winger permanently and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a reasonable fee.

There have been rumours that Everton have a £20 million option to sign the player permanently but those reports have been quashed by Leeds Live.

Everton will be hoping to agree on a reasonable fee for the winger and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement soon. Leeds are well stocked in the attacking department and it makes sense for them to sell the player.

Harrison is well-settled at Goodison Park right now and he will want to continue in the Premier League.

The Toffees are currently battling for survival in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether he can help them secure their status as a Premier League club next season.

