Spurs open talks with agents of Chelsea defender over January transfer

Spurs have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claims Ange Postecoglou’s need for a new centre-back could see Spurs look to raid their bitter rivals in the new year.

Set to leave Chelsea in the coming transfer window, Chalobah, 24, was a leading candidate to depart in the summer before a failed move to Bayern Munich collapsed.

And although a move to the Allianz Arena now seems unlikely, the 24-year-old could find himself moving across town and joining the Lilywhites.

Looking to find cover for the injured Mickey van de Ven, as well as bolster his backline amid speculation Eric Dier will leave at the end of the season, it is understandable why Postecoglou is so desperate to recruit a new defender.

And Chalobah, who is thought to have been made surplus to requirements under Mauricio Pochettino, could prove to be the perfect solution.

Since being promoted to the Blues’ first team in 2021, the Freetown-born centre-back, who has up to five-and-a-half years left on his deal, has directly contributed to five goals in 63 games in all competitions. He is currently valued at around £18 million, as per Transfermarkt’s player valuation system.

