Tosin Adarabioyo slots home to send Fulham to the semi-final after dramatic shootout

Fulham are headed for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating Everton 7-6 on penalties.

The game itself ended 1-1 after a first-half Michael Keane own goal was cancelled out by a late Beto header.

As there was no extra time in the quarter-finals, the game went straight to penalties to decide the winner at Goodison Park.

Everton had the chance to win the shootout after Bobby De Cordova-Reid had his effort saved by Amadou Onana missed his resulting spot-kick.

With it tied up at six a piece, Idrissa Gueye missed his penalty before Adarabioyo converted his side’s seventh, sending Fulham to the next round.

