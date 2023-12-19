Tosin Adarabioyo slots home to send Fulham to the semi-final after dramatic shootout

Fulham are headed for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating Everton 7-6 on penalties.
The game itself ended 1-1 after a first-half Michael Keane own goal was cancelled out by a late Beto header.
As there was no extra time in the quarter-finals, the game went straight to penalties to decide the winner at Goodison Park.
Everton had the chance to win the shootout after Bobby De Cordova-Reid had his effort saved by Amadou Onana missed his resulting spot-kick.
With it tied up at six a piece, Idrissa Gueye missed his penalty before Adarabioyo converted his side’s seventh, sending Fulham to the next round.
Fantastic performance from Tosin.
He puts us through with his winning penalty (7-6) 🏆
Thoughts?
— COYWhites (@COYWhites_com) December 19, 2023
Fulham are through to the semi-finals of the #EFLCup for the first time in their history 👏
Tosin Adarabioyo with the winning penalty to beat Everton at Goodison Park ⚽️
Listen on
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) December 19, 2023