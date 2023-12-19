Tottenham have “held talks” with major Man United January target

There are less than two weeks until the January transfer window opens for business, and if Sir Jim Ratcliffe has finally been announced by Man United by that point, there’s every reason to believe that the Red Devils could be one of the busier clubs in the marketplace during the first month of next year.

United clearly need to assess their priorities in terms of transfers and make up of the squad, because being in seventh place at this stage of the 2023/24 campaign, and 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, just isn’t good enough.

Tottenham appear to have got their mojo back of late, though it’s true to say that they still aren’t quite the same team as they were at the start of the campaign.

Much of that will be down to injuries to key players such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, and the quicker Ange Postecoglou has a full complement of players to call upon, the better for the Lilywhites.

In the meantime, football.london (h/t Cartilage Free Captain) note that Spurs have held talks with one of Man United’s major January targets.

Jean-Clair Todibo’s reputation as an outstanding centre-back isn’t without foundation, and his does play for Sir Jim’s Nice side at the moment, so the expectation that he would join the Red Devils if anyone probably isn’t too wide of the mark.

With the north Londoners having already started the ball rolling with Todibo, maybe there’ll be further embarrassment inflicted upon United in due course.