Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the French international defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

A report from Football London claims that Tottenham have held talks regarding a potential January move and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with OGC Nice.

The 23-year-old central defender has been a key player for the French club and they might not want to lose him midway through the season. The report claims that clubs like Manchester United and Newcastle United are keen on the player as well.

Tottenham need more defensive depth, especially with Micky van de Veb sidelined with an injury. In addition to that, Eric Dier has been linked with a January exit. Signing a central defender should be one of Tottenham’s priorities next month and Todibo would be a quality acquisition.

The 23-year-old has proven himself for club and country and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League. He could develop into a key player for Tottenham with coaching and experience.

If the North London club can sign him for a reasonable price, the transfer could look like a masterstroke in the long run. The report further states that players like Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo are on their radar as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

They will need to plug the gaps in their squad during the January window in order to secure Champions League qualification.