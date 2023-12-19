Tottenham midfielder emerges as transfer target for Serie A giants

Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has emerged as a potential January transfer target for Serie A giants Juventus.

Since Ange Postecoglou took over the club in the Summer, the Danish international has had his minutes in the starting eleven limited.

This is due to the radical change that has occurred in the Spurs midfield with the resurgence of Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr along with the signing of James Maddison.

The 28-year-old has only started three games so far this season with the majority of his minutes coming from the bench.

With another midfielder potentially coming into the club along with the anticipated return of Rodrigo Bentancur, it seems Hojbjerg may not be in the future plans of the Australian manager.

This has sparked a lot of rumours about a potential move away with Juventus being heavily linked with a move for the midfielder according to talkSPORT.

But with their current injury list and lack of depth in the middle of the park, it is unlikely that the club will allow him to leave in January with a summer move looking a lot more plausible.