“Tottenham won’t win anything” – Pundit completely dismissive of the Ange Postecoglou era

Although they’ve gone off the boil slightly when compared to their early season form, Tottenham are still playing some of the most entertaining football in the Premier League this season.

Ange Postecoglou has been a breath of fresh air for the north Londoners who are playing a brand of football at the complete opposite end of the spectrum to the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

With the supporters routinely singing his name at the end of most games, it’s clear that they’re fully behind what the Australian is trying to implement at White Hart Lane.

One former West Ham star turned pundit isn’t impressed however.

“Tottenham won’t win anything,” Frank McAvennie said to Football Insider.

The Scot was actually speaking about goalkeeper, Vicario’s antics after Spurs’ win over Newcastle and believes that the custodian needs to be brought down a peg or two.

“There’s a certain way to win games,” he said.

“But Vicario should not be doing that, not in the game […] it’s a total lack of respect from the goalkeeper but he kept doing it and giving it all that.

“If that’s what they’re having to do to beat Newcastle, then I’m sure Ange sorted him out afterwards, he would have been annoyed with him and said something after the game.”

Perhaps McAvennie himself could learn a little about respect, rather than looking to earn brownie points from the claret and blue faithful by taking a pop at a club that are a few steps ahead of his old side in almost every aspect.

Postecoglou would do well to put McAvennie’s words up on the dressing room wall the next time Tottenham play the Hammers.

There’ll be no team talk needed on that day.