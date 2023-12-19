Arsenal know Toney wants transfer, Osimhen to Chelsea latest, Man Utd’s big decision on Sancho & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

An update on Victor Osimhen’s future

We know Victor Osimhen is close to signing a new contract until 2026, but I don’t think it rules out a summer exit. This new deal is probably just to protect Napoli and give them the opportunity to have more control over the negotiation. The release clause will be there, around €130-140m, and it remains the case that I don’t see him moving in January.

So, overall, the aim of this new contract is to keep Osimhen at Napoli until the end of the season, and then in the summer they will let him go on Napoli’s terms. It could be difficult for Chelsea – we know their project, we know their ideas, they always want to sign young players who fit their ideas, and it’s not easy to find that in the January transfer window.

Internal discussions are ongoing with the board and with Mauricio Pochettino, but from what I’m hearing, there is still no decision made or any advanced negotiation with Osimhen or any other player. Osimhen has always been on their list, but in January it looks impossible, and other options also don’t look easy, so let’s see how their internal discussions go before they decide on a player.

Arsenal aware of Ivan Toney’s desire to join

Ivan Toney is another player linked with Chelsea, but also with Arsenal. It’s not an easy deal because Brentford want important money or else they are more than happy to keep the player until the end of the season.

I reported yesterday that Toney would be interested in joining Arsenal. Of course Arsenal are aware of Ivan Toney’s stance. It’s not about him telling Arsenal that he wants to join them, but of course they know the player would like to join.

But there’s still the price tag issue as we said many times. Also, Toney has always very respectful to Brentford so it depends on the clubs reaching an agreement. It looks difficult for Arsenal because of Financial Fair Play, and of course they have David Raya on loan from Brentford, which could be another complication.

Arsenal are having internal discussions about signing Toney, but for Chelsea there is nothing advanced or concrete. For sure he’s one of the names on their list internally, but there is no negotiation because of the price. It doesn’t look easy for either club.

Conor Gallagher could leave Chelsea for the right price

Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about Conor Gallagher’s future, and the situation is much the same as it was in the summer. He was available in the summer, but only for an important bid. The reality is he has always been available, and now his contract is due to expire in 2025, so Chelsea want to have a conversation with the player and his representatives.

I think for January, it would take an important proposal, but if it’s something more than £35m then Chelsea could be open to discussing it. But, it is not something that they 100% approve – they are not at the stage yet where they have decided to sell Gallagher.

There’s still no decision on Gallagher from what I heard. His new contract situation remains one of the topics being discussed at Chelsea, but his exit can’t be ruled out in case they receive an important proposal. Tottenham wanted him last summer but there has been no further development so far.

I think Pochettino sent a strong message about the player, that this is the kind of player they need, so let’s see how the board respond to this strong message from the manager. I’d keep this situation open.

Kalvin Phillips open to Juventus move as talks underway

From what I’m told, Juventus made contact with Manchester City over Kalvin Phillips in the last 2-3 days. There was a direct discussion between Juventus and Manchester City for Kalvin Phillips, who is open to the move.

Juve are looking for a new midfielder after the situation of Paul Pogba, Nicolo Fagioli. They need a player in that position and Kalvin Phillips is probably one of the best opportunities around Europe in that position.

That’s why Juventus already made contact with these agents at the end of November with the director Cristiano Giuntoli. He’s been in London to discuss this possibility, but one issue is that Juventus want a loan deal with a buy option, whereas Man City want an obligation.

Nothing is guaranteed, negotiations are ongoing, but Juve want Kalvin Phillips and they will try to find a solution.

Newcastle’s interest in Phillips has been there since October, but there has been no proposal to City so far. City just want the best formula for the deal, it’s not about letting the player go abroad or not.

Jadon Sancho exit latest and possible targets for Man Utd

Manchester United need to decide what to do with Jadon Sancho. The expectation remains for Sancho to leave in January, but Man United have to decide if they want to accept loan proposals, or only permanent transfer opportunities.

The only way for Sancho to return to the United squad remains for him to speak to Erik ten Hag and apologise, but this still isn’t happening, so we have to see if United will decide to wait for a permanent deal proposal, or to accept loan opportunities.

If they accept a loan proposal, there is interest from Juventus and from clubs in Germany, but at the moment no one received a call from Manchester United saying that they are ready to accept a loan.

We’ve had Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig linked with Sancho, but it’s more about what United decide to do, they need to make this decision, but it could still take some time because they hope to hold out for a permanent transfer for Sancho.

Elsewhere with United, there have been reports that Ten Hag wants three signings – a centre-back, midfielder, and a striker. My information on a defender has been there for some time, it’s nothing new. Midfield is not something guaranteed yet, and the same for the striker, which will largely depend on whether or not Anthony Martial leaves.

Sacha Boey has been linked with United, having also been reported as a target for Arsenal in the past, but I’ve never been informed of anything close or concrete. There is interest in him, of course, but it’s nothing serious yet.

Who could leave Bayer Leverkusen?

We’ve had a lot of stories about key defenders in this impressive Bayer Leverkusen side, with Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba and Piero Hincapie all linked with big moves.

I think for January it’s going to be difficult, for sure some players are not happy not to play, like Hincapie is a great centre-back, a left-footed centre-back and for him not to play is a problem, but at the same time Leverkusen want to keep all the players. They are doing fantastic in all competitions, so their idea is to keep going and to continue with the same squad, so they will try to keep all the players in the January transfer window.

For Tah there is a lot of interest, but for the moment there is no change – he is still more likely to leave in the summer than in the January transfer window. For Tapsoba, Leverkusen were able to extend his contract recently, so it’s very quiet, even though there has been a lot of interest from England for a long time, with Tottenham and Man United scouting him.

For Hincapie, let’s see if something happens because the player is not super happy about his situation, but again Leverkusen will try to keep this squad together as they continue to have a fantastic season.