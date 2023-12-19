Video: Another Trippier howler gifts Chelsea injury-time equaliser from Mudryk

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier suffered more embarrassment on Tuesday night after yet another howler handed Chelsea the chance of winning their Carabao Cup tie via a penalty shoot-out.

The Magpies had themselves led thanks to a mistake from Benoit Badiashile, and the match was into the 92nd-minute with the score still the same.

Trippier’s attempt to head the ball back to his keeper went horribly wrong, and it allowed Mikhailo Mudryk to nip in and slide home.

CHELSEA LEVEL LATE THROUGH MUDRYK! ? pic.twitter.com/uH8PTsYCw7 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 19, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports