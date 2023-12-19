Video: Another Trippier howler gifts Chelsea injury-time equaliser from Mudryk

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier suffered more embarrassment on Tuesday night after yet another howler handed Chelsea the chance of winning their Carabao Cup tie via a penalty shoot-out.

The Magpies had themselves led thanks to a mistake from Benoit Badiashile, and the match was into the 92nd-minute with the score still the same.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Beto pounces on loose ball to draw Everton level
Video: Emotional Sir Kenny Dalglish wins BBC Sport Personality Lifetime Achievement Award
“Tottenham won’t win anything” – Pundit completely dismissive of the Ange Postecoglou era

Trippier’s attempt to head the ball back to his keeper went horribly wrong, and it allowed Mikhailo Mudryk to nip in and slide home.

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports

More Stories Kieran Trippier Mykhailo Mudryk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.