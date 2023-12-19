Video: Carabao Cup hero Petrovic had a message for his Chelsea team-mates

It was one of the best penalty saves you will ever see but Chelsea keeper, Djorde Petrovic, remained humble in his post-match interview.

After Mikhailo Mudryk had scored an injury-time equaliser to send the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Newcastle to a shoot-out, it was left to Petrovic and his acrobatics to win the day.

Facing the cameras after the game at Stamford Bridge, a softly spoken Petrovic didn’t have too much to say but ended his interview by saying “everyone deserves it.”

The Blues are just one step away from Wembley as a result.

