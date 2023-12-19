Video: “Just get a life” – Liverpool legend slams Roy Keane for post-match comments

As a fully paid up member of the Soccer Saturday crew, former Liverpool legend, Phil Thompson, has long been known to football supporters as a no-nonsense character who’ll tell it how it is.

Speaking on talkSPORT about the aftermath of the 0-0 draw between the Reds and Man United, it was clear that he was none to happy with the tone employed by Roy Keane.

So vociferous was Keane in his condemnation of Virgil van Dijk’s ‘arrogance,’ that it really got under Thompson’s skin.

So much so, he ended up telling the former Man United captain to “just get a life.”

