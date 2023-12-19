Video: Kovacic and Silva goals ensure Man City have one foot in the Club World Cup semi-final

It took less than 15 minutes of the second half for Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva to ensure Man City had one foot in the Club World Cup semi-final with half an hour still to play.

The second half had taken on the same pattern – attack against defence – as the first, and it was only a matter of time before Pep Guardiola’s side added to their first-half opener.

Kovacic’s goal – his first for the club – was sublime, as he burst forward to leave the keeper floundering, whilst Silva’s owed much to a deflection on the way in.

Mateo Kovacic brilliantly doubles Man City's lead! ? The Croatian expertly gets his first goal of the season! ? pic.twitter.com/jwqi4QTPA1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 19, 2023

MATEO KOVACIC FIRST GOAL FOR MAN CITY WHAT A GOALLLLpic.twitter.com/O9HP1sqwoX — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) December 19, 2023

That's 3-0! ? Bernardo Silva gets on the scoresheet as Man City begin to run off with this game! ? pic.twitter.com/WEoPPzdeCm — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 19, 2023

?GOAL | Urawa Reds 0-3 Manchester City | Bernardo Silva Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/MzouzpSZ8l — VAR Tático (@vartatico) December 19, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and SSC1