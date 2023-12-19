Video: Kovacic and Silva goals ensure Man City have one foot in the Club World Cup semi-final

It took less than 15 minutes of the second half for Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva to ensure Man City had one foot in the Club World Cup semi-final with half an hour still to play.

The second half had taken on the same pattern – attack against defence – as the first, and it was only a matter of time before Pep Guardiola’s side added to their first-half opener.

Kovacic’s goal – his first for the club – was sublime, as he burst forward to leave the keeper floundering, whilst Silva’s owed much to a deflection on the way in.

