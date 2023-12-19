Video: Man City get huge slice of luck to take the lead against Urawa Reds

They had to wait until first half injury-time of their Club World Cup semi-final against Urawa Reds to take the lead, and when Man City did so they got a huge slice of luck.

With 80 percent possession in the opening 45, there’s no doubt that Pep Guardiola’s side deserved their lead but they were frustrated right up until the last moments of the half.

A cross was sent into the box, and with no Man City player near the ball, Marius Holbraten put through his own net.

Man City break the deadlock against Urawa Red Diamonds in the Club World Cup ? pic.twitter.com/8tKcHRgRaX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 19, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and SSC1