Video: Michael Keane own goal gives Fulham the lead

The English defender unfortunately put the ball into the back of his own goal after a well-worked Fulham attack.
Goodison Park has turned into a fortress for Sean Dyche’s side ever since the club were deducted 10 points in the Premier League.
But they have conceded early on at home against Marco Silva’s Fulham with a driven cross deflecting off Michael Keane and past a wrong-footed Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.
🚨GOAL | Everton 0-1 Fulham | Michael keane
Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/F8oA5yst3m
— VAR Tático (@vartatico) December 19, 2023
Video courtesy of Via Play.
Advantage Fulham! 💪
Michael Keane netted at the weekend, but it’s his own goal that puts the Cottagers in front.#BBCFootball #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/PcJnyHlZ60
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 19, 2023