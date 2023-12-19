Video: Michael Keane own goal gives Fulham the lead

Everton FC Fulham FC
Posted by

The English defender unfortunately put the ball into the back of his own goal after a well-worked Fulham attack.

Goodison Park has turned into a fortress for Sean Dyche’s side ever since the club were deducted 10 points in the Premier League.

But they have conceded early on at home against Marco Silva’s Fulham with a driven cross deflecting off Michael Keane and past a wrong-footed Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

Video courtesy of Via Play.

More Stories Michael Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.