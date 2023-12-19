West Ham flop set to make Juventus move after impressive season

Former West Ham United star Felipe Anderson could be set to make a huge career move as the Lazio winger is being linked to Juventus.

The Brazilian is out of contract in the Italian capital next summer and according to La Repubblica, Juventus are looking to pounce on the free agent by offering Anderson a £3.5million-a-year deal at the Allianz Stadium.

The 30-year-old has impressed since moving back to Lazio in 2021 after a failed move to West Ham. The winger played 73 times for the Hammers, scoring 12 and producing 23 assists.

Last season was a very productive one for Anderson as he helped Lazio qualify for the Champions League with his nine goals and six assists.

It is uncertain if the former Hammer will sign a new deal with the Rome-based club as Juventus are waiting in the wings.