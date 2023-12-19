“You’re good enough” – Ten Hag hints that fan favourite Man United man is set to play more often

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has been full of praise for Kobbie Mainoo following the youngster’s impressive performance at Anfield on Sunday.

The midfielder was one of the standout players on the day for the Red Devils and it has already made him a favourite amongst the Old Trafford faithful.

Speaking about the 18-year-old, Ten Hag has hinted that Mainoo is set to play more by putting the player’s name alongside the phrase: “When you’re good enough, you’re old enough.”

Speaking about the Man United youngster, the Dutch coach said via Fabrizio Romano: “When you’re good enough, you’re old enough. And Kobbie proves that.

“He has calmness and composure. His biggest quality is his scanning but he is good physically. He is young, and will adjust to the game.”

? Ten Hag on Kobbie Mainoo: "When you're good enough, you're old enough. And Kobbie proves that". "He has some calmness and composure. His biggest qualities is his scanning but he is good physically. He is young, will adjust to the game". pic.twitter.com/WTDQQ9IhG0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 19, 2023

Mainoo attracted a lot of attention after putting in a brilliant display against Everton at the end of last month and the 18-year-old has received minutes from Ten Hag ever since.

However, Sunday was a huge test for the youngster and he passed it with flying colours. Man United fans will be happy to see the player given chances throughout the remainder of the campaign and it sounds like the Man United manager is ready to play him more often.