£100m price tag slapped on top Premier League defender to keep Man United away

Centre-back is an area of the pitch Man United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sort out in 2024 and one of the Dutch coach’s targets has had a £100m price tag placed on him to deter suitors.

The Manchester club’s situation at the back can be best described by the fact that 35-year-old Jonny Evans has started games for the Red Devils this season as Lisandro Martinez has been injured and Ten Hag has not trusted Raphael Varane for the most part.

The Man United coach wanted a centre-back during the summer but the club failed to deliver him one, leaving him still searching heading into 2024.

One player on the Premier League giants’ list is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and according to i News, the Merseyside club have place a £100m price tag on the defender’s head to keep suitors away.

This would be a record transfer for a defender in England surpassing the £77.6m Manchester City paid for Croatia international Josko Gvardiol in the summer.

Clubs are very unlikely to pay this fee, despite the Everton star being one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season.

The 21-year-old has a contract at Everton until 2027, therefore, the Toffees are in no rush to sell him as they need the youngster to help them continue to try and stay in England’s top flight this season.