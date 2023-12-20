28-year-old has a clause in his contract to re-join Newcastle United

Isaac Hayden reportedly has a clause in his contract that will allow him to return to his parent club to train in January.

The Newcastle midfielder is currently on loan at Standard Liege in Belgium but has struggled to garner the minutes he was hoping to receive.

The 28-year-old was initially in favour of the move so he could play more football, which was not guaranteed in Eddie Howe’s squad.

But he is reportedly unhappy and according to Sacha Tavolieri via Sport Witness, he is still living in a hotel.

The report states that there is a ‘strong possibility’ that he could return in January as he has a clause in his contract that will allow him to ‘go back and train with Newcastle’.

With Howe’s side completely out of Europe and now out of the Carabao Cup after their defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday night, minutes will be limited at the club.

Hayden’s contract at Newcastle extends to the year 2026 but he has struggled to break into the setup, he also spent last season on loan to Championship side, Norwich.