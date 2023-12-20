Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has not been a regular starter for the North London club and naturally, there has been speculation surrounding his future.

A report from 90 Min claims that Arsenal are not keen on losing him midway through the campaign and therefore they have set a substantial asking price for the player.

Arsenal will demand £50 million for the 24-year-old striker if any club wishes to sign him next month. Nketiah has been a useful player for the Gunners, scoring five goals and picking up one assist in just nine Premier League starts for them this season.

He has chipped in with goals and assists in the Champions League and the League Cup as well.

There is no doubt that he could be a quality striker for most midtable Premier League clubs and it is no surprise that there is transfer interest in the player.

It will be interesting to see if the striker is willing to continue as a squad player at Arsenal beyond the January window. He needs to play more often in order to fulfil his potential and leaving the Gunners could be ideal for his career.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are competing for the league title and it is no surprise that they want to retain the depth in their attack. It could prove to be a foolish decision to sanction his departure without bringing in a quality alternative first.