Thomas Partey has been listed in Ghana’s preliminary squad ahead of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
The 30-year-old midfielder was undoubtedly one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players last season and was expected to have a similar impact this season.
Fans were fawning over the possibility of having both Partey and Declan Rice in the same midfield but five months in we are yet to see them start together in the middle of the park.
The Ghanaian international has been sidelined with a hamstring injury but was spotted back in first-team training last week.
He has suffered from numerous injuries since joining the North London club which have become more frequent with every passing season.
There has been speculation about a return before the new year which has now only been fuelled after the latest squad announcement.
Partey has been included in Ghana’s 55 preliminary squad for next month’s AFCON, with their opening game expected to kick off on the 14th of January.
It is still unknown if he will make an appearance for Arsenal before then, with a return against Liverpool this weekend expected to be unlikely.
