Arsenal make final transfer decision on versatile 23-year-old defender

Although Arsenal have done superbly well in the first half of the 2023/24 campaign, the right moves in the January transfer window could be the difference maker in finally getting over the line and winning a first Premier League title in 20 years.

The last time the Gunners raised the trophy, they were still two years away from moving into the Emirates Stadium, and had completed the 2003/04 season without losing a game.

The so-called ‘Invincibles’ have been a marker for the club ever since, however, surely no one connected with the north London outfit would’ve believed that some 20 years on, Arsenal would still be looking for what’s turned into the Holy Grail for them.

Mikel Arteta showed last season that he has what it takes to emulate Arsene Wenger and bring the glory days back to the club, and this season, there’s already a little bit more steel about the squad.

Though they haven’t yet pulled away from the pack Arsenal have been the most consistent team, and if they’re able to steer clear of injuries to key players, there’s nothing to suggest that they can’t go one better than last season.

One player that hasn’t really had too much of a look in is Jakub Kiwior.

The 23-year-old Polish defender has only played 13 games in all competitions for the Gunners, of which seven were as a substitute according to WhoScored.

Despite this, Evening Standard report that the club have no intention of allowing the player to be sold in the upcoming January transfer window.