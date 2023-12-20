Arsenal set out transfer demands for player who is “in everyone’s notebook”

Arsenal have reportedly set an asking price of around €30million for highly-rated young midfielder Charlie Patino, according to market intermediary Michele Fratini.

The Gunners sent Patino out on loan to Swansea City this season, and the 20-year-old is really catching the eye in the Championship, with Fratini now claiming he’s someone who’s on almost everyone’s radar.

Speaking to TV Play, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Fratini mentioned interest in Patino from Juventus, whilst also giving some idea of Arsenal’s demands for the England youth international.

The Italian says Arsenal want around €30m for Patino, though that could be an initial €20m with €10m in potential add-ons, which might make the deal more affordable for Juve and others.

Fratini said: “Patino? He’s kind of in everyone’s notebook, among the 50 strongest youngsters in the world.

He added: “As for the price, the Gunners are asking for around €30m, maybe €20m fixed with €10m in bonuses.”

Many Gooners will surely hope Patino gets the chance to prove himself at the Emirates Stadium, though there is now so much competition in Mikel Arteta’s squad that it’s surely not going to be easy.

This might mean it’s wise for Arsenal to cash in on a player they developed in their academy, as it represents a significant profit opportunity.