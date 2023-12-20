Arsenal are happy with Eddie Nketiah but an important offer for him in the January transfer window could potentially change the player’s situation, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano responded to recent transfer rumours involving Nketiah and a possible move away from the Emirates Stadium, but played down the prospect of this being something particularly concrete.

Romano did confirm interest in Nketiah, with clubs from England and Germany seemingly having some long-standing appreciation for the 24-year-old, though the key point seems to be that Arsenal are not looking to sell, with only big money being enough to possibly make them reconsider their stance.

“There is speculation again about Eddie Nketiah’s future at Arsenal. Interest has always been there from 5-6 Premier League clubs and I’m told also Bundesliga clubs – it’s normal as Eddie is a very good striker,” Romano said.

“But Arsenal are still happy with Nketiah, there are currently no concrete or advanced negotiations, I think it could only change with a very important proposal, but at this stage, Arsenal are not desperate to sell Nketiah. At all.”

One imagines this could be a bit of a divisive issue among Arsenal fans, with some likely to be keen to see the club being ruthless and upgrading their attack this January, while others will be a bit more sentimental about Nketiah and his rise from the academy into the first-team, even if he’s never likely to be more than a squad player.

Arsenal do look like they could become clear favourites for the title with more of an elite goal-scorer in their ranks, but it won’t necessarily be easy to agree a suitable deal for Nketiah and then find a replacement in the relatively brief January window.