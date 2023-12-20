Aston Villa set to open talks over terminating loanee’s deal

Aston Villa will reportedly open talks over potentially terminating Clement Lenglet’s loan from Barcelona.

The French defender spent last season on loan with Spurs but found himself back at the Nou Camp after the Londoners opted against pursuing a permanent deal.

Failing to make it into Xavi’s first team, Lenglet, 28, was forced to accept another temporary move — this time to Unai Emery’s Villa.

However, behind the likes of Diego Carlos, Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa, the 28-year-old has struggled for game time — featuring just five Europa Conference League games all season.

And now, according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the Villians will speak to representatives of Lenglet ahead of a ‘likely’ January exit.

?? Understand Aston Villa will speak to Clement Lenglet’s camp before the end of the month in order to discuss January exit — considered likely. Barcelona will also be involved in the discussion. ??? AC Milan remain keen but still waiting to understand conditions of loan deal. pic.twitter.com/Z8L7VpIpPD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2023

With Barcelona unlikely to bring the centre-back back into their plans for the second half of the season, AC Milan are among the sides interested in recruiting the Frenchman next.