Aston Villa could face letting 2023 signing go next month

Aston Villa may reportedly already be facing some doubt over on-loan Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet’s future.

The Frenchman only joined Villa from Barca during the summer, but he’s barely featured for Unai Emery’s side so far this season, and it might be that he’ll make a quick return to the La Liga giants.

According to reports, Villa are not too keen on letting Lenglet go, but it remains to be seen how much control they’ll have over the situation if Barcelona decide they want to recall the player.

AC Milan are said to be showing an interest in Lenglet, so it may be that Barca will favour bringing him back and then sending him on loan somewhere else to ensure he plays more regularly.

Villa fans may be surprised not to see more of Lenglet, but one imagines few will shed a tear if it transpires that he does have to leave the club quite quickly.