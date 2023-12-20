Atletico Madrid add surprise Arsenal star with only 71 minutes this season to transfer list

Diego Simeone wants to add another pivot to his Atletico Madrid team and the Argentine coach has an Arsenal star in mind for the role.

Koke has occupied that position for some time now but Cholo wants cover for periods when the 31-year-old needs some time off.

According to Todofichajes, Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny could be signed as a low-cost option in January as the Egyptian star has the experience to slot into the number six position from time to time.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the Emirates at the end of the season and January would be the Gunners’ last chance to bring in a fee for the player.

Elneny has only seen 71 minutes of action this season across four games, with the majority of that coming in a 62-minute cameo against PSV Eindhoven in the North London club’s final Champions League match.

The 31-year-old is certainly not part of Arteta’s plans so the Arsenal boss would be happy for him to leave, but surely there is also a better option for Atletico out there as it remains to be seen if the La Liga side make an official move for the midfielder.