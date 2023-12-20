Australian footballer dies of heart attack on the pitch

Australian footballer Jeremias Sprague passed away due to a heart attack on the pitch last week.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the 20-year-old was the captain of Berwick City SC reserves squad. The player’s father has revealed that he passed away doing what he loved on the pitch.

Sprague was a popular figure within the dressing room and his demise has shocked the football community. The 20-year-old leaves behind his parents and four sisters. He has previously represented Victoria at the state level and he has played in Spain and Thailand as well.

“He was a wonderful kid,’ coach Randal Ward told News Corp. He ate, slept, and drank soccer. Jem had a very natural demeanour that drew people to him.”

Berwick City SC are set to hold a memorial for the player on the 22nd of December at the Berwick Church in Melbourne. Meanwhile, fans have established a GoFundMe page to support his family as well and over $12,000 has been raised.