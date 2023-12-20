Barcelona hold talks for £33m Premier League midfielder wanted by Man United

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Barcelona have met with the representatives of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana ahead of a potential move in 2024. 

That is according to Foot Mercato‘s Santi Aouna, who reports that both the Catalan side and Man United are interested in the Belgian star as they look to challenge each other for his signature during the next summer transfer window.

Onana has been a key player for Everton since moving to the Merseyside club as part of a £33m deal with Lille in 2022 and has a contract at Goodison Park until 2027.

Everton will certainly look for more than £33m to part ways with the 22-year-old as it will be hard for the Toffees to find a better replacement.

More Stories / Latest News
Talks held: Manchester United have discussed terminating star’s contract after taking lead from Arsenal
Palace believe they’re favourites to sign £35m Chelsea defender
“It’s a very big risk” – £100m-rated star advised against sealing transfer to Arsenal

Barcelona already have plenty of midfielders and it is hard to know if the Belgian could hold down a place in Xavi’s team.

Man United need the midfielder a lot more as the majority of their central players have underperformed this season. The Everton star would likely take Casemiro’s place in Erik ten Hag’s team but there is a long way to go before the 22-year-old is making any move.

More Stories Amadou Onana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.