Barcelona hold talks for £33m Premier League midfielder wanted by Man United

Barcelona have met with the representatives of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana ahead of a potential move in 2024.

That is according to Foot Mercato‘s Santi Aouna, who reports that both the Catalan side and Man United are interested in the Belgian star as they look to challenge each other for his signature during the next summer transfer window.

Onana has been a key player for Everton since moving to the Merseyside club as part of a £33m deal with Lille in 2022 and has a contract at Goodison Park until 2027.

Everton will certainly look for more than £33m to part ways with the 22-year-old as it will be hard for the Toffees to find a better replacement.

?EXCL: ??? #PL | ? Barcelona are keen Amadou Onana for next summer. A meeting was recently made between the player's representatives and Barça?? ? Everton' midfielder is following closely by Manchester United ? ? Nothing with Arsenal for the moment ?? W @sebnonda… pic.twitter.com/wcSh5RODdj — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) December 20, 2023

Barcelona already have plenty of midfielders and it is hard to know if the Belgian could hold down a place in Xavi’s team.

Man United need the midfielder a lot more as the majority of their central players have underperformed this season. The Everton star would likely take Casemiro’s place in Erik ten Hag’s team but there is a long way to go before the 22-year-old is making any move.