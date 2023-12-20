Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

He is expected to leave the club during the January transfer window and Brentford director Lee Dykes has now fuelled further speculations surrounding his future.

Dykes has revealed that there will be plenty of interest in the 27-year-old striker next month and he is likely to cost a premium because he is one of the top five strikers in the world.

Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing the striker and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay up for his signature.

The Brentford director also admitted that Toney could leave the club very shortly and that will certainly come as a boost for his suitors. Arsenal and Chelsea will feel that the Bees are now prepared to sell him for the right price.

The 27-year-old is currently suspended for breaching gambling regulations and he will return to action next month.

Arsenal need a prolific goalscorer alongside Gabriel Jesus and Toney could improve them going forward. He could help them win the league title if he manages to hit the ground running.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they need a reliable finisher and Toney could prove to be an upgrade on summer signing Nicolas Jackson.

The 27-year-old has proven himself to be a consistent goal scorer in the Premier League and he will want to play for a big club. The opportunity to play for Arsenal or Chelsea can be quite tempting and the player will look to prove his worth at the highest level.