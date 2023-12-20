Chelsea stall on Reece James surgery decision amid fears procedure is not necessary

Chelsea have reportedly delayed their decision on sending Reece James for surgery.

Injuring his hamstring for the seventh time in three years recently, James, 24, is clearly struggling to overcome the persistent problem.

And with the Englishman’s latest strain coming during Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat against Everton two weeks ago, the 24-year-old is now expected to miss the majority of the season.

Speaking recently about the full-back’s latest setback, leading football journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano revealed the club’s medical plans included possible surgery.

“A final decision on whether or not the full-back will undergo surgery will be made within the next few days — that’s the plan internally,” he said.

However, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, despite their eagerness to get their captain back to full fitness as quickly as possible, the club’s hierarchy have postponed deciding on surgery amid fears the procedure may not be necessary.

There will be a period of consultation, where presumably a second, or even third, opinion, is obtained, and from there, Chelsea will have to make a decision based on the player’s best interests.