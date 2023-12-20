Chelsea make transfer U-turn and withdraw interest in 25-year-old Arsenal star

Chelsea have reportedly withdrawn their interest in Aaron Ramsdale ahead of the January transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been strongly linked with signing the Arsenal goalkeeper, who has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta following the signing of David Raya in the summer, but according to recent reports, the Blues have opted against pursuing a deal.

Resigned to cup starts and the occasional cameo, Ramsdale, 25, has been forced to play a backup role, and with the Englishman one of the Gunners’ best performers last season, he understandably wants to continue as a team’s number one. That is unlikely to happen under Arteta though, so a January transfer has been heavily speculated.

Chelsea, although signing Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion just six months ago, are thought to be in the market for another shot-stopper; especially considering the aforementioned recently picked up an injury that is expected to keep him out until January.

According to TEAMtalk, the Blues will not press ahead with a move for Ramsdale though.

The outlet claims there are concerns over Ramsdale not ‘fitting the profile they’re looking for’. Not only that but Arsenal are also reluctant to strengthen a direct rival.

Arteta, despite being adamant Raya is his preferred keeper, is eager to keep hold of Ramsdale until the end of the season due to the club competing on multiple fronts, including in the Champions League.

During his two years at the Emirates, the former Sheffield United keeper, who has up to three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has kept 32 clean sheets in 87 games in all competitions.