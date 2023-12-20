Chelsea are keen on signing the Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji.

A report from 90 Min claims that Chelsea are long-term admirers of the 18-year-old attacker and they are looking to sign him next month.

They will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Bardghji has been in impressive form this season scoring 11 goals across all competitions and he will add more cutting edge in the final third for the Blues.

Chelsea expected to solve their goal-scoring problems with the signing of Nicolas Jackson in the summer but the former La Liga leal striker has not been able to live up to the expectations. They need more quality in the final third and the 18-year-old Swedish winger will certainly add pace, flair and goals to the side.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could use more quality in the wide areas as well. Jadon Sancho and Antony have not been able to perform at a high level consistently and the Red Devils need to sign a goal-scoring winger.

The 18-year-old would be a solid long-term addition for both Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The opportunity to join Tottenham and Newcastle could be attractive propositions for the player as well.

The 18-year-old is clearly a man in demand and Copenhagen are prepared to cash in on him. It will be interesting to see if the English clubs can secure an agreement with his club for a reasonable fee.