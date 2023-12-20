“Deal almost done” – Chelsea closing in on midfielder transfer, he was at Stamford Bridge yesterday

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for highly-rated Senegalese wonderkid midfielder Pape Daouda Diong, according to a post on X from Fabrizio Romano.

See below for details as Romano says Diong was at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s game against Newcastle United yesterday, with the youngster spotted sitting alongside Kendry Paez, another wonderkid who’ll be joining the Blues soon…

?? EXCL: Chelsea are closing in on deal to sign Senegal U17 midfielder Pape Daouda Diong from AF Darou Salam! Deal almost done. Pape was pictured at Stamford Bridge yesterday close to Kendry Páez ?? Born in 2006, Diong will be able to join in June 2024 when he will turn 18. pic.twitter.com/KWAxzu2vKI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2023

Chelsea fans will be excited to see their club moving once again to sign some of the most exciting young players in the world, with the west London giants really stepping up their recruitment since the club was purchased by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

It will take some time for Mauricio Pochettino to turn this team into the winning machine they used to be for so much of the Roman Abramovich era, but it certainly seems like the right building blocks are being put in place for the future.

Diong looks another huge talent with a big future and it will be interesting to see what he can achieve once he breaks into the Chelsea first-team.