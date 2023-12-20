Chelsea not put off by €100million release clause required to trigger exciting forward transfer

Chelsea are reportedly not scared by the €100million release clause in the contract of in-form Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international is enjoying his time in Portugal since moving from Coventry City during the summer, firmly establishing himself as one of the finest attacking players in Europe now that he’s proving himself on a bigger stage.

It’s perhaps inevitable that we’re now seeing transfer rumours about Chelsea and others ahead of January, with the latest from Correio da Manha, as translated by Sport Witness, stating that the Blues are keen on Gyokeres and not ‘scared’ of his big release clause.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea try a move in January or next summer, but there’s no doubt Gyokeres looks ideal for Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s current needs, with Nicolas Jackson not looking particularly convincing up front this season.

The 25-year-old has shown he could be an upgrade on Jackson, and it’s hard to imagine Sporting will be able to keep hold of him if he keeps on playing like this.

Chelsea have also been linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to solve their attacking issues.

