Fabrizio Romano has responded to recent transfer rumours involving Manchester United and potential interest in signing Genoa defender Radu Dragusin.

The Red Devils do not appear to have as much of an interest as has been suggested, with Romano telling CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column that there is something more concrete with Tottenham, Newcastle and Atalanta, who have all sent their scouts to keep an eye on Dragusin.

The 21-year-old has impressed in Serie A and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make a big move to another club in the near future, though for now it seems he’s actually more likely to sign a new deal with his current employers.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd might join the likes of Spurs and Newcastle in monitoring Dragusin at some point, but Romano has very much played down those links for the time being.

Still, the talented young Romania international looks like he could do a job at Old Trafford, where Erik ten Hag would surely benefit from bringing in young replacements for ageing stars like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane.

Tottenham might also do well to tighten up at the back, while Newcastle will also surely continue to target players of this profile for their ambitious long-term project.

Discussing Dragusin’s situation, Romano said: “One player I don’t see United targeting is Radu Dragusin. I’m honestly not aware of anything concrete with United despite some of the reports circulating – Genoa have never been approached by United, and now he will sign a new contract in the next few days.

He added: “I’m aware that Tottenham and Newcastle have previously sent their scouts to follow him, same for Atalanta who are interested in Dragusin, but I’m not sure where the United links have come from.”