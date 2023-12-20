Eddie Howe admits injured Newcastle star could be out for another ‘four to five weeks’

Newcastle United will be without Harvey Barnes for another month.

The winger injured himself during the Magpies’ 8-0 Premier League demolition job over Sheffield United back in September and hasn’t played a competitive game since.

The 26-year-old, who signed from Leicester City for £39 million in the summer (Sky Sports), had started the campaign in excellent form, but his latest setback, which saw him go down without contact, is expected to keep him out until at least the end of January.

Detailing the club’s expectations, manager Eddie Howe, who spoke to reporters following the team’s Carabao Cup penalty shootout defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday night, admitted Barnes’ recovery is ‘an ongoing process’.

“That is an ongoing process,” he said, as quoted by the Shields Gazette.

“He’s hopeful to come back within four to five weeks. That’s the latest plan.”

Barnes is just one of many Newcastle players currently ruled out through injury. This season has seen Howe battle against the club’s worst injury crisis in decades, and although the northeast giants are likely to use the winter window to add some fresh faces, Barnes’ continued absence will still serve as a major loss to his manager.

Since signing for the Geordies, Barnes, who has four-a-half-years left on his deal, has scored one goal and registered one assist from his first seven games in all competitions.