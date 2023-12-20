Eddie Howe unhappy with Chelsea star after tackle on Newcastle player

The Newcastle manager wasn’t happy with Moises Caicedo after his late challenge on Anthony Gordon on Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe’s side were knocked out of the competition after a dramatic penalty shootout finished 4-2 in favour of the opposition.

It looked like his side was going to hang onto the win in normal time as they defended their one-goal lead into injury time.

But after a Kieran Trippier mistake gifted the ball to Mykhailo Mudryk, the Ukrainian winger calmly slotted past Martin Dubravka.

Speaking after the game, Howe expressed his unhappiness at the ‘poor tackle’ on Gordon from Caicedo in the first half with the English winger forced off later on as a result.

“I thought it was a really poor tackle on him and the type of tackle you don’t want to see taking one of our attacking players out of the game.” He said in his press conference via TNT Sport.

With a host of fixtures awaiting the already injury-stricken Newcastle side, a spell on the sideline for Gordon will be the last thing Newcastle fans will want to see.

